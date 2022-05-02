Ulta Under Fire for Inadvertently Referencing Kate Spade’s Death in Insensitive Marketing Email

Ulta is being criticized after the company sent out an email that inadvertently referenced Kate Spade's death while advertising the fashion brand's fragrance line.

The makeup company sent out an email advertisement on Sunday (May 1), according to TMZ. The subject line urged readers to "come hang with Kate Spade and get $15 off."

Content warning below // suicide

Spade died via suicide by hanging in 2018.

Consumers took to social media to point out the insensitive language and question how it was approved by the company.

"Extremely insensitive language, based on Kate Spade's manner of death a few years ago," someone tweeted. "I know I can't be the only one who would like to see you do better."

"Whoever wrote the incredibly crass email headline at Ulta for the Kate Spade event yesterday also managed to do it on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month," another wrote. "An ignominious start by demonstrating the carelessness people tend to have around this topic."

"The Ulta/Kate Spade email is why it's important to have cultural relevant persons on your marketing team," someone added.

"For context: The brand name is Kate Spade but this is still cringe. And, Kate Spade herself died by suicide," they continued in a separate tweet. "I wouldn't fire anyone except the online community mgr cause where is the apology? It's blowing up b/c the comm mgr hasn't let anyone know an issue is happening online."

See more reactions from Twitter below:

Ulta later commented on the insensitive email in a statement shared with TMZ.

"Ulta Beauty recently sent an email featuring Kate Spade New York fragrance with an insensitive subject line and for this, we sincerely apologize," a representative for the company said. "Mental health is a very serious, important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly. We apologize to the Spade family, our Kate Spade New York brand partners and to our guests. Thank you for understanding as we strive to do better."

At the time of publishing, the brand does not appear to have addressed the matter on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).