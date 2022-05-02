Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's vacation rental in Kailua, Hawaii has its own beach and sits on 1.5 acres.

This 15,000-square-foot rental definitely has enough room for Johnson and his family. It even has its own private beach, waterfall and hot tub.

It's no surprise that the WWE superstar-turned-Hollywood-star would love to vacation in Hawaii since he spent some of his childhood in Oahu. But The Rock isn't the only celebrity who has vacationed here.

Other celebrities including Beyonce and Jessica Simpson have all stayed at this rental. Plus, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder got married here, according to Forbes. Former president Barack Obama even vacationed down the street.

