Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Old Beverly Hills Rental Worth $125K Per Month (PHOTOS)
If you want to live like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson it's going to cost you. How much, you ask? Try $125,000 per month!
The WWE legend's luxurious former rental in Beverly Hills with a gym and poker room is now on the market.
The Red Notice actor has moved on from this rental to a home he purchased for nearly $28 million in 2021. His new mansion sits on one of the largest lots in its gated community and boasts a flashy 90210 area code.
The Rock always has to have a gym nearby — and a big kitchen — since he works out six days every week and eats up to 6,000 calories per day.
Inside Dwayne Johnson's Old Beverly Hills Rental
Take a look at The Rock's 11,000-square-foot former Beverly Hills rental that's currently for rent.
