Man Threatens Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’ in Most Slytherin Move Ever

A Minnesota man is facing charges of criminal trespassing and fifth degree assault after threatening a Hyatt Place hotel employee with none other than a wizard’s wand.

According to ABC 5 Eyewitness News, the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Skyler Eros Dupree Thomas, was spotted by a hotel employee and asked to leave the premises after being recognized as someone the hotel had issued a no trespass notice to back in November 2021.

According to reports, Thomas refused to leave the hotel.

After several attempts to get Thomas to exit, the unnamed hotel employee and Thomas became engaged in a heated altercation. During the exchange, Thomas reportedly kicked over a garbage can, called the employee racial slurs and pulled out a 16-inch “wizard wand,” which he brandished as a weapon.

Investigators described the wand as a 16-inch stick with "a hard, pointed metal part at the end," giving it a knife-like appearance.

In response, the Hyatt Place employee drew his gun, for which he has a conceal and carry permit, according to reports.

Thomas fled the scene and the authorities were called.

Thomas is currently awaiting pretrial, which has been tentatively set for May 19. If convicted, the less-than-magical stunt could land him in jail for a max of 180 days. He may also face a fine of up to $2,000.

It is unknown if any spells were cast on the hotel employee during the kerfuffle. Thankfully, no curse-like symptoms or injuries have been reported.