Here’s How Idaho Kids Can Chow Down for FREE This Summer

Parents everywhere can relate… kids like to eat A LOT. Growing up, every summer my siblings and I would devour the pantry and fridge… shoot, especially my brother and I. I remember him and me getting in trouble with my mom because there would be days she would come home from work, ready to serve leftovers for dinner only to find out that my younger brother and I devoured what was “leftover.” Literally.

There was one time, no joke, we must’ve annihilated at least two and a half pounds of spaghetti and my mom was rightfully annoyed. Also, my sister and I were always “guilty” of eating out of boredom so there were plenty of trips to both the fridge and pantry throughout the day. As I said, we liked to eat! Everyone has done this at some point in their life and maybe you still do. That’s okay! Parents in Idaho, however, won’t have to worry too much about their kids doing what my siblings and I did.

West Ada County School Nutrition services announced they will be providing FREE meals to kids ages 1 to 18 years old. They’re having a “Summer Feeding Kick-Off Event” and according to their website, it’ll be on June 9th from 12 PM to 12:45 PM at Tully Park which is located at 2500 N. Linder Road in Meridian.

Let’s get into the West Ada County locations that are hooking kids up with free meals this summer.

