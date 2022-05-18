Idaho’s #1 Cause Of Death ISN’T COVID-19

There's no denying the impact that the loss of life from the pandemic has caused us. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't lose a loved one to COVID-19.

On a personal note, this writer lost two family members back-to-back during the pandemic, and to think that more Idahoans died from other causes, it makes you think just how scary those numbers are.

However, don't think that the coronavirus was the number one cause of death in Idaho, because those simply aren't the facts. There are a few other factors that caused more loss of life in 2021 than any other.

Was it crime? Traffic accidents? The numbers don't lie, but they most certainly will surpsie you.

Let's take a look.

#5 - Alzheimer's Disease - In 2021, the disease was responsible for 44 deaths per 100,000 people in Idaho. Nationally, it ranks seventh.

#4 - Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease - Aka COPD, a chronic lower respiratory disease, 37,500 males and 36,700 females reported having some type of COPD in 2021

#3 - COVID-19 - The odds of dying from COVID-19 were 1 in 100 in 2021. Those aren't good odds. More than 2,400 Idahoans passed away from the disease last year.

#2 - Cancer - It's the second-leading cause of death across the nation, and in Idaho as well. Lung cancer was the most deadly.

#1 - Heart Disease - The number one killer of Americans annually, heart disease was responsible for 180 per 100,000 people in Idaho last year.

After reading, do you think these numbers are accurate? Or does it feel to you like other causes of death should've been higher (or lower) on the list?

Let's connect on Facebook and see how these facts stack up for you.