Idahoans Flock to Poll Locations for Primary Election Day

It's here--finally. Primary Day in Idaho is underway at polling locations all across our state. Those who are politically interested or motivated may be excited about finally just "getting to it" and those who really don't care are most likely glad that a lot of the aggressive campaigning is coming to an end.

There are also a lot of big names that may have interest in Idaho...

I guess now that the "secret is out" as they say--everyone wants a piece of us!

Spend anytime watching local television or reading local publications and all you're going to see are political ads-- how much money do these people have to blow!? Even more annoying--no matter where you fall on the political spectrum--is how "nasty" these campaign ads seem to be this year! Everyone is attacking everyone--total cannibalism-- and with everything else going on in the world, the "negativity contest" is getting old.

Here's just a sample of what Idahoans are saying online about Election Day:

Everyone's voting--and it's the cool thing to do! There's no reason that you should feel you don't know how, where, or when to vote.

So, here are the details.

Polls are open TODAY from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and there's an easy way to see WHERE your polling location is--just click HERE.

For all other information on Idaho's elections and voting in Idaho--check out VoteIdaho.Gov

