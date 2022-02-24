Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston, Idaho is currently listed for sale at $2,690,000.

I know, it seems like a lot, and who the heck has $2.7M laying around? But hear me out … there are literally multiple homes and estates for sale in Boise right now that cost more than this, even double. It completely blows me away that this stunning vineyard is only half the cost of other homes.

(Keep scrolling for photos of the Lindsay Creek Vineyards and Velma Morrison’s $4.9M Estate in Boise.)

According to the Hoyte Group Real Estate listing, “Lindsay Creek Vineyards was established in 2007 and offers a 15,422-square-foot production facility sitting on 22.42-acres of land with half an acre of grapes currently growing including riesling, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and tempranillo.”

And not only does the property have event spaces and beautiful venues, but it includes all of the necessary equipment to remain fully operational.

The listing says, “The property offers the highest quality wine production facility for winemakers and farmers looking to expand their production or break into a new AVA region, or for wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs wanting to invest in a new business.”

That’s my favorite part. There are multiple streams of revenue that can come from this one vineyard.

It’s a total money-maker. If I had an extra $2.7M laying around, I think I’d make the leap.

This Beautiful Idaho Winery & Vineyard Costs Less Than Homes for Sale in Boise

