When you think of Idaho, you think of potatoes. We know it. We own it. And we’re proud of it!

Potatoes are at the very heart of some of Idaho’s most well attended events. The Idaho Potato Drop draws more than 35,000 people to Downtown Boise every New Year’s Eve.

It may be quirky, but that’s why it gets attention all over the world. In fact, USA Today readers have voted it the second best “New Year’s Eve Drop” in the nation two years in a row!

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl may not be one of the bowl games the entire nation watches every year, but if you live in the Treasure Valley and you haven’t been, you’re missing out on some tater-tastic fun!!

Northern Illinois v Fresno State - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

On game day, Simplot spoils fans with a free fry feed as part of the Fan Fest. There are also plenty of opportunities to snap photos in front of the Famous Idaho Potato Truck.

During the game itself, the teams put a uniquely Idaho twist on the tradition of dousing the winning coach with Gatorade. At the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the team is handed a cooler full of fries to do the deed instead!

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Georgia State v Utah State Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

And the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon? It doesn’t matter how out of shape I am, I’ll sign up for the 5K every year just to get a picture with Spuddy Buddy before the race.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

But, Idaho’s agricultural story goes far beyond our famous spuds. Yes, Idaho potatoes helped produce over $1 billion in 2024, but they’re just one of many crops that power the state’s economy and provide jobs on farms.

Idaho’s crop diversity is more impressive than you might think! Here’s a look at some of the other crops that are a big part of Idaho’s story. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, these were the most valuable crops in Idaho in 2024.

