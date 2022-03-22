Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide open, hard working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.

Today is National Agriculture Day celebrated every year during Agriculture Week. "National Ag Day was founded by the Agriculture Council of America in 1973. It is that day of the year when all the producers, agriculture organizations, universities, corporations, and government departments take out some time to recognize the greatness of agriculture. " - National Today

Stacker did this farm-tastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.

"About 87% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms."

No big surprise that Potatoes are at the top of the list although Washington is getting close.

Potatoes

1. Idaho ($1.0 billion)

2. Washington ($934.1 million)

3. Wisconsin ($338.7 million)

I didn't realize that mint was so big here

Mint

1. Idaho ($37.9 million)

2. Oregon ($35.6 million)

3. Washington ($29.0 million)

No wonder we like beer so much here in Idaho we are the #1 producer of Barley and #2 producer of Hops...

Barley

1. Idaho ($265.0 million)

2. Montana ($192.1 million)

3. North Dakota ($133.0 million)

4. Wyoming ($34.3 million)

5. Colorado ($32.7 million)

Hops

1. Washington ($475.7 million)

2. Idaho ($89.3 million)

3. Oregon ($71.6 million)

People all around the world celebrate famer and the work they do to help feed and even clothe us. "National Farm Workers Day is celebrated annually on March 31 to pay tribute to the unsung heroes on a farm who are the hired workforce doing the tougher part of the job such as plowing fields, operator tractors, spreading fertilizers, and trimming hedges. " - National Today.

Thank you to ag and farm hero's everywhere and especially to our special ones here in Idaho. You are valued and appreciated.

