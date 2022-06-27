Move Over Potatoes, Idaho Also Grows an Astonishing Amount of This Veggie
It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it.
There is another vegetable that Idaho produces tons of. Can you guess what it is?
Today is National Onion Day and I learned through the Idaho Preferred website these Idaho onion facts, "Idaho ranks 5th in the nation in onion production. Southwest Idaho is famous for Giant Spanish sweet onions. 25% of all U.S. onions come directly from the Snake River Valley of Southwest Idaho and Eastern Oregon."
So when did celebrating onions become a thing? Well National Today says, "National Onion Day commemorates the incorporation of the National Onion Association in 1913. The organization was created to protect the interests of America’s onion growers, and onions remain their business to this day. Today, the group represents over 500 onion producers, shippers, packers, and suppliers across the country."