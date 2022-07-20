The #1 Most Valuable Crop Produced in Idaho is NOT Potatoes…

Idaho is notorious for pretty much one thing — potatoes.

Whether we like it or not, that’s just the truth. But did you know the number one most valuable crop in Idaho is NOT actually potatoes?

Stacker recently shared a list of the most valuable crops in Idaho, and believe it or not, potatoes were number two on that list. They said...

“There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.”

And I would bet, of that small percentage of the population, a good majority of those ranchers and farmers probably live right here in Idaho — the facts/numbers are staggering — here’s more about Idaho Agriculture and Facts that will absolutely blow you away.

So, since Stacker is saying the #1 most valuable crop in Idaho is NOT potatoes... what IS the #1 most valuable crop produced here in Idaho?

Hay & Haylage

- Annual production: $1.1 billion - Top states: --- #1. Texas ($1.7 billion) --- #2. Wisconsin ($1.3 billion) --- #3. California ($1.2 billion) --- #4. Idaho ($1.1 billion) --- #5. Colorado ($1.0 billion)

