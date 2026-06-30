Whether you’re heading up to McCall, spending the day at Lucky Peak, exploring the backroads around Idaho City, or just taking a weekend drive through the Treasure Valley, summer in Idaho means road trips.

Photo By: Averie Woodard on Unsplash Photo By: Averie Woodard on Unsplash

The problem is, cell service can disappear quickly, temperatures can climb into the triple digits, and sometimes your “quick drive” turns into a much longer adventure than you planned. Trust me... I've there and learned the hard way that keeping a few essentials in your vehicle can turn a potential headache into nothing more than a good story.

Here Are Ten Things Every Idaho Driver Should Keep in the Car

10 Things You Should Always Have in Your Car in Idaho

One Bonus Item Every Idaho Traveler Should Have… A Paper Map

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I know… it sounds old school. But if you’ve ever lost cell service on a forest road or somewhere deep in the mountains, you’ll understand why it’s still worth keeping one tucked in the glove box.

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Enjoy Idaho This Summer… Safely

The great thing about living in Idaho is that adventure is never very far away.

Whether you’re camping, fishing, hiking, paddleboarding or simply taking the scenic route home, spending just a few minutes preparing your vehicle before you leave can make your summer adventures safer and a whole lot less stressful.

Now… what’s one thing you always keep in your vehicle that should have made this list? Let me know and I might just add it!