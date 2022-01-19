Idaho Starbucks Workers Free of Vaccination Mandate
In a move that echoed from Washington DC to Boise, Idaho, Starbucks has announced that they will rescind their vaccination mandate for all of their workers. What that means for Idaho Starbucks locations is that Idahoans will not have to choose between serving their favorite cappuccino or the unemployment line. Idaho was one of several states that joined in a lawsuit suing the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate.
The Seattle-based coffee giant sent a memo to all employees saying that they would comply with the Supreme Court ruling that the Biden Vaccination Mandate was unconstitutional, reports the Associated Press. The company had given employees till February 9th to comply.
One longtime Starbucks customer told us, "as a customer of Starbucks; I believe that they should have the choice to vaccinate or not vaccinate. They already have their lobbies shut; you can't go inside. I believe it's none of my business to know whether they're vaccinated or not vaccinated."
The Associated Press reported that the company believes that up to ninety percent of its employees are vaccinated. No word on how many Idaho Starbucks employees are vaccinated or not vaccinated.
