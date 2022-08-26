Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters.

We know Idaho’s a hunting state... but did you know it was THIS much of a hunting state?

Stacker recently compiled a list of the states with the most registered hunters, and according to their list, Idaho is ranked #5!

Here’s what they had to say about Idaho...

“Idaho is another state bucking the downward hunting trend. In fact, according to data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Idaho hit a record-high number of paid license holders in 2019. Still, Nicole Blanchard reports in the Idaho Statesman that the state isn’t completely safe from the threat of the demise of hunting because population growth is outpacing the growth of hunters.”

Here’s the breakdown from their list...

- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 16.5% - Total paid hunting license holders: 288,613 - Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,489,436 - Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $29,105,510

Information by Stacker — a compiled list using 2020 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by percent of residents with hunting licenses. Population data is from the Census as of 2018.

