We’re well-into Fall, and Halloween is just around the corner... and while this is exciting and most of us are focused on regular fall festivities, there are many Idahoans gearing up for hunting season! That’s right, it’s that time of year again, and prime deer season is officially here.

However, it’s difficult to put exact dates to deer season, because there are a lot of different rules and dates and specifications depending on what kind of deer you’re hunting, where you’re hunting, and what weapons you’re using etc.

Definitely check out this detailed document from Idaho Fish & Game that provides the specific rules and everything you need to know. Also, Idaho drivers... keep your eyes on the road so you don’t run into deer!

There are many areas throughout Idaho that are highly saturated with deer, and it’s more common than you think for a deer to randomly pop up and cross the road while you’re driving — so be cautious — especially at dusk and dawn. Not only is that when deer are the most active and mobile (including crossing roads), but that’s also when we have a harder time seeing while we’re driving.

So, Idaho hunters and drivers, here’s your friendly reminder to have fun, follow the rules, and be safe! Again, check out this detailed document from the Idaho Fish & Game for literally everything you need to know about the 2022 Big Game Deer Hunting Seasons.

Idaho ranked in the Top 5 States for Having the Most Registered Hunters — keep scrolling for the other top 5 states 👇

Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

How Rude is Idaho and Our Surrounding States? Lifestyle magazine Best Life released a list of all 50 states ranked from the nicest to the rudest and while the gem state didn't get the top spot, the top 10 isn't great. Our neighboring states scored far kinder than we did.

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise Gallery Credit: Parker Kane