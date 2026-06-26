You know, every year I look forward to seeing the Idaho Patriot Thunder motorcycle ride roll through the Treasure Valley. It’s one of those events that reminds you just how much Idaho supports our military members, veterans, and their families.

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Why The Idaho Patriot Thunder Matters

This year’s ride is happening this Sunday, June 28th. Thousands of motorcycles will take part in a 55-mile police-escorted ride from Meridian to Mountain Home, raising money for Operation Warmheart and the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund.

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Eastbound I-84 Closures Expected Between 10 AM And 12:30 PM

Now, it’s an incredible event and an amazing sight to see. But if you’re planning to travel east on Interstate 84 Sunday morning, you need to know about it because traffic is going to get ugly.

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Law enforcement agencies will conduct rolling closures along the route, temporarily shutting down eastbound lanes and on-ramps as the motorcycle procession moves toward Mountain Home.

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Drivers should expect delays and temporary closures at:

Overland Road and Eagle Road in Meridian

Garrity Boulevard

Ten Mile Road

Meridian Road

Eagle Road

I-184 Wye

Cole/Overland

Orchard Street

Vista Avenue

Broadway Avenue

Gowen Road

Eisenman Road

Blacks Creek

Mayfield Road

Simco Road

Exit 95 in Mountain Home

American Legion Boulevard

During the ride, vehicles will not be allowed to enter or pass the motorcycle procession.

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Best Times To Travel Hwy 84

State officials recommend avoiding eastbound I-84 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Travel before 10:00 a.m.

Wait until after 12:30 p.m.

Expect traffic backups leading up to the start of the ride

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Best Alternate Routes From Nampa & Boise To Mountain Home

Highway 30 / Federal Way Route

This is the most direct detour. Take Federal Way out of Boise and connect to Highway 30, which runs along the south side of Interstate 84 before entering Mountain Home from the west.

Highway 21 To Highway 20

If you’d rather avoid freeway traffic altogether, head north on Highway 21 toward Idaho City. From there, connect to Highway 20 and travel south through Cat Creek Summit into Mountain Home.

Canyon County Route

Drivers coming from Nampa, Caldwell, or other Canyon County communities can use Highway 19 or Highway 45 toward Melba and Murphy, then connect through Simco Road to approach Mountain Home from the south.

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Plan Ahead And Support Our Idaho Heros

If you’ve never seen Patriot Thunder pass by, it’s an incredible sight. Thousands of motorcycles, American flags waving, and a community coming together to support Idaho military families.

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Just make sure you give yourself some extra travel time Sunday morning if your plans include eastbound I-84. A little planning will help you avoid the traffic and let Idaho Patriot Thunder riders safely complete their journey for a great cause.