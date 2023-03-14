We’ve watched one too many movies or TV shows, where the robots got a little too smart for their own good and bad things happened. Those storylines have spanned decades.

Hal from 1968’s 2001, A Space Odyssey. Skynet from 1991’s Terminator 2. Ultron from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. And personally, we don’t even think that Ultron was the scariest of self-aware Artificial Intelligence robots in Marvel’s arsenal. Ever watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4? Aida (short for Artificial Intelligent Digital Assistant) may have been one of the most ruthless villains in the show’s seven-season run.

Watching the rapid progression of today’s Artificial Intelligence products like ChatGPT, has us a little on edge because it makes the storylines feel a little too real. And even if the robots don’t become our evil overlords and we can co-exist with them like some of our favorite droids from Star Wars, we’re still nervous that one day we’ll move beyond these technologies making our jobs easier to them taking our jobs.

Just a few weeks ago, 24/7 Wall Street broke down a report from NetVoucherCodes which determined that AI could cost 125,000 Idahoans their jobs in the not-so-distant future. Somewhat ironically, NetVoucherCodes used AI to help determine which jobs are the most at risk. They ranked the “top 200” most popular jobs in each state as “high,” “medium” or “low risk” of either being totally replaced by AI or Automation.

Based on the company’s analysis, these are the jobs at the highest risk of being replaced by AI in Idaho.

11 Idaho Jobs Most Likely to Be Replaced by Robots in the Future According to an analysis from NetVoucherCodes, these are 11 Idaho jobs at "high risk" for being replaced by AI. Ironically, the study used AI to assist in the analysis.

