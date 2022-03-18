This Idaho College is Ranked As One of the Best in the Nation
The Princeton Review surveyed roughly 154,000 students across the nation to find the “schools consistently recognized for things like financial aid, career services and great food.”
After looking at past rankings and meticulous consideration, they then put together a list of the best colleges in 2022.
Idahoans will be proud to know that one of their colleges ranked as one of the top – in fact, they ranked in the top 8% in the entire country.
Even though there are over 15 colleges and universities in Idaho, only a few of them are considered medium or large-sized.
So most of the time, when Idahoans think of their major colleges, they instantly think of:
- Boise State University
- University of Idaho
- Idaho State University
But, as we recently discovered, Idaho State University made the list for Idaho’s worst college for your money (sorry, Bengals).
So which of the other two major universities made it onto the Princeton Review??
*Drumroll, please.*
Sorry, Boise State… but it was:
The University of Idaho!
That’s right Vandals, your university was ranked among the very best in the nation.
However, maybe this isn’t surprising news to avid U of I fans?
They also hold the following rankings:
- The Best Value public university in the West
- Top Public School
- Best Colleges for Veterans
- Top Performers on Social Mobility
- Undergraduate Engineering Programs – Doctorate
So we guess the better question is: when are all of Idaho’s other colleges and universities going to catch up?