Idaho College Football Coach Charged With Murder

An Idaho college football coach has been charged with murder, according to multiple media sources. In response to the coach being charged in the case, Idaho State University has placed Davonte' Neal on administrative leave, reports CBS Sports. Idaho State is also pursuing the termination of Neal's contract with the school.

Mr. Neal has a football pedigree that includes playing college football for Notre Dame for a single season. He then moved on to finish his college football career at the University of Arizona.

The arrest of Mr. Neal comes as a massive blow to new Idaho State Football Coach Charles Ragle, who hired Mr. Neal in January. The university hired Coach Ragle in December to replace fired Coach Rob Phenicle who was a whopping 16-35 while at Idaho State.

Coach Ragle's hiring was warmly received throughout the coaching community. University of California Coach Justin Wilcox shared his praise in the Idaho State press release.

"Charlie Ragle has all the characteristics needed to be a successful head coach. First and foremost, he is a great builder of relationships with all kinds of different people. Charlie is beloved by the student-athletes he coaches and recruits, as well as an excellent colleague of his fellow coaches, school administration and staff. He is also a knowledgeable and versatile coach on the field, as well as a top recruiter. We were fortunate to have Charlie on our staff for five seasons and are excited for him and his family as they begin this new chapter in their lives."

