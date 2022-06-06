Idaho Business Partners With Slipknot to Fight PTSD

The heavy metal band Slipknot is coming to Nampa this weekend as part of their Knotfest national tour. The band will be doing more than performing in Idaho this weekend. While touring in Idaho, Slipknot is giving back and looking to help those afflicted with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Who is Slipknot? A look at the colorful characters of the rock band Slipknot.

The group is partnering with Idaho-based Zero Dark Thirty Coffee. The band has donated two VIP tickets to this weekend's Knotfest. VIP tickets don't go on trees, but the band hopes to raise enough money to help Idaho veterans who have served our country.

Idaho-based Zero Dark Thirty Coffee is hosting the auction, and if you or anyone you know is a fan and wants to bid on the VIP passes, you can click the link here. Zero Dark Thirty Coffee is a veteran-owned business dedicated to helping veterans and society cope with PTSD.

Looking over the Slipknot website, the VIP package is something you don't want to miss out on, especially if you love the group.

Some of the items listed on the website are the following:

Invitation to a special pre-show lounge and interactive experience, which will include: An exhibit of memorabilia, wardrobe, and personal never-before-seen items See how the band's masks have evolved over the years in the Evolution of the Mask display Interactive instrument stations – hold and play band member's signature model instruments Viewing stations featuring exclusive Slipknot video footage Multiple interactive photo opportunities & photo booths A Slipknot audio playlist Cash bar with two (2) drink tickets



You'll have to check with our friends at Zero Dark Thirty Coffee for the details.

Here is the link to the Slipknot VIP Ticket Auction.

