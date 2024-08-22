10 ‘Secret Spots’ Burglars Check First When Invading Idaho Homes

Maybe it was all those times that we stuck around for 20/20 following after TGIF was over in the 90s…being a victim of a home invasion continues to be one of our biggest fears.

So much so that when we heard something big crash to the floor at 5:30 a.m a few days ago, we were relieved to discover that our cat had pushed a bottle of red wine off our kitchen countertop. Was it a mess to clean up? Yes. Did we punish him by not giving him any treats that day? Also, yes. But wiping up purple kitty paw prints sure beats the alternative.

How Common Are Burglaries in Idaho?

Unfortunately now everyone is quite “lucky.” While Idaho does have lower crime rates than many other states in the nation, burglaries still happen here. According to the latest “Crime in Idaho” report, burglary accounted for 9.61% of Idaho’s property crimes in 2023.

A further dive into the data shows that 2,771 of these “breaking and entering” crimes were reported, resulting in 727 arrests. The good news? That number is actually down almost 13% from 2022. The bad news? 51.43% of burglaries did occur at residential locations, whether that be an apartment or house.

It shouldn’t surprise you that money was the number one item burglars were looking for in Idaho homes. The crime report shows that about $1,890,432 was stolen in burglaries last year. That was followed by $1,328,247 worth of stolen jewelry/precious/metals/gems and $1,017,159 worth of stolen tools.

Reconsider Where You Hide Your Valuables

We sincerely hope that you never find yourself on the receiving end of one of these property crimes, but there are preventative measures you can take to avoid having your valuables found easily.

Reader’s Digest recently talked with Chris McGoey of McGoey Security Consulting and Robert Siciliano, a security analyst with Hotspot Shield. Using information from these two experts, the magazine determined that these are the 10 spots where burglars are most likely to check.

