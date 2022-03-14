Living Alone? Idaho is the Best State for One-person Households

If you’re like me and you’re single in Idaho, it’s likely that you live alone.

Well, one thing is for sure – you’re not alone in that – check this out 👇

NiceRx created The Solo Living Index, which breaks down the best states to live in if you’re living alone.

According to Travel + Leisure who shared the study, there were “37 million Americans, ages 18 and older, in one-person households in 2021, up from 33 million a decade before, according to Census Bureau statistics.”

Like I said … you’re not alone. There are 37 million other Americans who reported being in one-person households.

Fortunately, we’re in Idaho! And Idaho’s the freaking best.

Idaho is ranked #1 best state for living alone in America.

When they were making the list, NiceRx considered a variety of things like rent costs in Idaho, general cost of living, how safe it is to live here, how many other single people there are, healthcare costs and accessibility, and the amount of group activities available etc.

They said, “Taking the top spot on our list with a score of 6.5 is Idaho. Nicknamed the gem state because of its breathtaking landscapes, Idaho is perfect for solitary nature lovers. With wide-open spaces and friendly neighbors, it scored as one of the safest places in our index. The state also has a high number of group activities per 100,000 people.”

Keep scrolling for more on dating in Boise and the best ways to treat yourself and have fun!

