Idaho Bartenders Speak Out: How to NOT Piss Them Off

As someone who has personally worked in the service industry for over 10 years, including bartending in a downtown Boise restaurant/bar for the last few of those, I can personally attest that bartending can be one of the most physically and emotionally demanding jobs.

Bartenders are masters at multitasking because there is a constant flow of information and to-do lists running through their heads at any given time. They are always on their feet and downtime is basically nonexistent, because there are always a million things to do. (What’s a lunch break? That’s cute.)

But more than that, they always have to be on their game. They are not only there to provide your drinks and excellent customer service, but they are expected to be your best friend, your confidant for the night and your therapist as well.

It provides a unique opportunity to meet people from all walks of life. I have met some of the absolute coolest individuals on this planet while bartending… and some of the worst.

Alcohol as a Depressant

Alcohol is a hell of a drug, and it affects everyone so differently. It can turn the nicest person into a raging douchebag, or it can turn a total jerk into a generous sweetheart.

We don’t make the rules, we only observe them.

So I asked the bartenders of Idaho - what are surefire ways to piss them off?

And let me tell you, they did not disappoint.

However, I do want to emphasize one thing: bartenders really do want to give you amazing drinks and customer service. They detest being forced to be rude to their customers, and most of the time, they really do love their jobs. That’s why so many of them have been in the industry for so long.

Generally, it’s pretty easy to get along with your bartender. This local bartender said it best:

“Wait, smile, tip.” -Raquel K.

However, for those of you who might not understand the simplicity of what it means to be a kind patron, here are tips, tricks and advice on how to NOT piss off your bartender. Basically, don't be this person.

