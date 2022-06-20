How to Win Boise Music Festival Tickets With 107.9 LITE-FM This Week

You didn't mean to procrastinate. Boise Music Festival just kind of snuck up on you! Don't worry, we will get you your tickets this week!

Kirsten McPeek for Townsquare Media Kirsten McPeek for Townsquare Media loading...

After a two-year break that none of us wanted to take, the biggest one-day music festival in the state of Idaho is back this Saturday, June 25 at Expo Idaho! Gates for Boise Music Festival will open at 10 a.m. and you'll need a ticket to see the incredible line-up on this year's Commercial Tire Main Stage.

Boise Music Festival Mainstage Line-Up

Tickets are still available to purchase online or at the gate on the day of the concert. But right now? Everything is expensive. Gas. Groceries. Housing. That's why 107.9 LITE-FM wants to get you into the concert for FREE! We still have a bunch of tickets and upgrade experiences, including Meet & Greet passes, to give away this week.

Get our free mobile app

Here's when and how to win! Keep this page handy, because if we schedule any last-minute ticket stops, we'll add them to this list!

How To Win Boise Music Festival Tickets with 107.9 LITE-FM It's CONCERT WEEK! Here's a look at your FINAL chances to win tickets with 107.9 LITE-FM!