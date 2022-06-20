How to Win Boise Music Festival Tickets With 107.9 LITE-FM This Week
You didn't mean to procrastinate. Boise Music Festival just kind of snuck up on you! Don't worry, we will get you your tickets this week!
After a two-year break that none of us wanted to take, the biggest one-day music festival in the state of Idaho is back this Saturday, June 25 at Expo Idaho! Gates for Boise Music Festival will open at 10 a.m. and you'll need a ticket to see the incredible line-up on this year's Commercial Tire Main Stage.
Boise Music Festival Mainstage Line-Up
Tickets are still available to purchase online or at the gate on the day of the concert. But right now? Everything is expensive. Gas. Groceries. Housing. That's why 107.9 LITE-FM wants to get you into the concert for FREE! We still have a bunch of tickets and upgrade experiences, including Meet & Greet passes, to give away this week.
Here's when and how to win! Keep this page handy, because if we schedule any last-minute ticket stops, we'll add them to this list!