How A Washington Woman Fell into a Toilet and Thankfully was rescued

We've seen them outdoors throughout the country. These nefarious but essential items are called outhouses, porta-potties, toilets, latrines, and many names that we cannot share with you on this platform.

How many of us have dared to look into the abyss of an outhouse/toilet before doing our business? How many of us would admit to the fear of what would happen if we fell in or perhaps our wallet or phone mistakenly fell into the deposit area?

In what can be described as a stinky truth is stranger than fiction, a Washington woman found herself trapped in a toilet pit, reports the Kitsap Sun. The lady was alone at the top of Mount Walker, where she lost her phone in the toilet vault. She then attempted to retrieve her phone by removing the seat and using dog leashes for fishing out the phone.

You can predict what happens next as she falls into the wasteful abyss. The good news is that she did find her phone but couldn't escape the vault of the toilet. Thankfully she did have a signal and called firefighters, who rescued her.

One firefighter shared that this was the first type of rescue experience that he's been a part of in his forty years of firefighting—no word on the woman's identity who was exposed to the human waste.

The lesson from this stinky experience for all of us is that phones can be replaced with a call to your phone provider. No phone is worth getting trapped in a toilet or any other stinky place.

Boise's Notorious Geese We would like to thank our good friends over at "Geese of Boise State" for allowing us to get the word out about the notorious geese here in the Treasure Valley. While these geese may look innocent, they're slowing taking over our cities and everybody knows it. Who let these geese in and why do they think that they can be the boss of us? Something must be done. Here are some glimpses at what you can expect to see of these geese on Boise State's Campus and around Boise as a whole.

We have exclusive goose video footage below, as well.

Eerie Video Shows What's Left of One of Idaho's Most Unique Ghost Towns The back of one of these historic postcards describes Burke, ID like this "This quaint show-piece of the area’s early-day mining is jammed in a canyon with hardly room for its street, railroad and stream. Shoshone county is one of the world’s great mining regions and has produced over 2 billion dollars - mostly in lead, silver and zinc." Burke's mining operations came to a halt in 1991 and the remaining residents left town. Today, the structures that have survived look like the town that time forgot. Read more about the history of Burke HERE.