Aliens and UFOs are both fascinating and terrifying. I am typically skeptical of UFO encounters and despite that, I still find myself going down the UFO rabbit hole almost as if I'm trying to convince myself that they're real. Something in my gut tells me we're not alone in the universe so I regularly check in on UFO sightings or "alien encounters."

Naturally, one of my favorite spots to look up encounters is at the National UFO Reporting Center website. I searched through several reports before coming across a disturbing encounter that occurred in Parma, Idaho on June 28, 1980. A group of friends ventured out into the mountains to enjoy a storm in the distance... until things got very weird.

How a Pregnant Woman Was Almost Abducted by Aliens in Idaho In June of 1980, a man reported seeing aliens attempt to abduct his pregnant wife. Here is what happened according to his report with the National UFO Reporting Center.

UFO Sightings in Idaho Idaho it turns out is one of the hottest spots in the U.S. for UFO sightings per capita. Let's take a dive into some of the most interesting sightings from the Gem State so far.