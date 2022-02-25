Hilarious TikTok Labels Idaho Cities If They Were Cars [Video]

Something about the internet always just finds its way to Idaho. Whether we are getting roasted for something silly, mocked because nobody can figure out where we are, or something "so Idaho" just happen--we love the internet and the internet loves us.

There have been plenty of times that TikTok has found ways to highlight our beloved state, as well--but some have been better than others.

While it's a few months old, this TikTok video was actually trending just this week when it comes to "Idaho" on the internet.

In the video, the creator makes hilarious assignments of cars to respective cities which they would represent. While odd towns like Athol, Rome, and Buhl were overlooked-- some of the best known cities in our state make the cut and according to many Idahoans in the comments--they're all too accurate.

If Idaho Cities Were Cars, What Would They Be? We absolutely love it when the internet shines a little light on Idaho. Many people, it seems, can tend to forget that we exist and when we are acknowledged, it seems that there is always an entertaining insight into just WHAT exactly the outsiders think of the place we call home. A video that is posted up on TikTok has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of users and we have to admit--this feels pretty spot on.

Interested in seeing the video for yourself? Check it out, below:

Boise TikTok Viewed Over 1Million Times You're downtown Boise with your friends on a weekend night--what do you have planed? You'll spend some time on 6th & Main, get some "prizes" from Rocci Johnson, and probably end up making a visit to downtown Boise's home of the iconic LED "pole" that is always the center of attention at Club Karma. Located on 8th & Idaho, Karma is known for its good vibes, fish bowls, energetic dance floor, and...the LED "pole". It didn't take long for this pole to make the rounds on the internet and now we can see why--with over 1 million views, one user really gained this famous pole some fame.

WATCH: This Viral Boise Video Has The Internet Screaming "OUCH!" Playing in the snow is always a childhood favorite and for many, snow becomes an important hobby or activity. Just think about all of the options here in the State of Idaho: snowboarding, skiing, Tubing, Snow-Shoeing. We could go on and on.

Snow on the campus of Boise State University is always an exciting thing but THIS locally viral video has many screaming...

Brawl at Fresno State Goes Viral Fans in Fresno were in a sour mood on Saturday evening. Boise State was in town to take on the Bulldogs and we aren't sure what caused this brawl but the stands were far from calm during all of this!