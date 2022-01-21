Here is Where The Best Pies in Boise are Hiding

I love a nice warm classic apple pie. I also love just about every other pie out there. Although I must admit I would take a pecan pie over a pumpkin pie any day - or any holiday for that matter. I have a bit of a sweet tooth and pies are one of my favorite ways to curb it. Sunday is national pies day.

According to National Today, "National Pie Day was created in the 1970s by Charlie Papazian (who conveniently placed the day on his birthday), National Pie Day encourages us all to take a break with America’s favorite dessert. Sponsored by the American Pie Council (yes, that’s a real thing!), National Pie Day lets us enjoy one of our favorite desserts guilt-free."

I have had some great pies in the Treasure Valley here and there but wanted to dive in deep and see where the Best Pies in Boise are Hiding.

Yelp users rated these top pie spots:

Boise Pie Co. “Excellent lunch and excellent pie!".

Granny C’ Bakery. “Coconut cream pie was really really good. Service was fantastic.

Blue Feather Bakery. “I got a wild berry pie at the farmers market and it was the best pie I've ever eaten.



On Google, The Pie Addict Won with 5 perfect stars.

Poppy Seed Café was close with 4.8 stars



Janjou Pâtisserie did great on google reviews too with a 4.7 score.



