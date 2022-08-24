Giant Semi Wrapped To Help Find Idaho’s Michael Vaughan

The case of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, continues and it has been going on for over a year. It's a tragic situation-- the 5-year-old boy went missing last July and authorities have been on the case for over a year.

Here is a look back at the timeline of this investigation:

Timeline: Missing Idaho Child Michael Vaughan Since late July of 2021, 5-year-old Michael Vaughan has been missing from his home and family in Fruitland, Idaho. The heart-shattering story has made it's way into the homes of families nationwide and several police organizations along side thousands of volunteers continue to keep the search alive. Below is a timeline of events leading up to where we are, now.

The search continues, even today.

This next step aims to inject more exposure into the case, nationwide, so that the case does not go cold until Michael Vaughan is brought home.

An entire semi trailer has been wrapped with information on the case and a large photo of Michael Vaughan. In a partnership with the Homeward Bound Project of Washington State Patrol, authorities hope that this will bring more tips and more eyes to the missing boy.

In their last statement on social media, the Fruitland Police Department shared thanks to the community for not giving up:

To those who stand strong and continue to support both Michael’s family and the efforts of law enforcement to find Michael, thank you. You’re helping us avoid conjecture and keep the focus on finding this little boy. Please know, while not all investigative efforts can be made public, our focus remains strongly on finding Michael with no stone being left unturned, every option carefully considered, and all leads investigated.

If you have any information on the open case, you can submit tips anonymously by emailing the custom tip line at findmichael@fruitland.org

