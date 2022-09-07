‘Free Day of Dentistry’ Set for Boise This Fall

We don't have to tell you that times are tough these days--after coming out of a two year long pandemic, gas prices at an all time high, and frankly a social and political rhetoric that is exhausting--and EVERYWHERE--people are just looking for a break.

Thanks to local businesses here in the Treasure Valley, there's a lot of help for folks in need around out city but one unique opportunity has recently popped up and we can't help but get the word out.

A local dentist office is offering FREE dental care to those who need it for one full day--no requirements and no fine print.

As it states in their Facebook event, posted online for folks to get more information:

Ustick Dental Office Is Hosting our 9th Annual Free Day of Dentistry! Our team of dentists, sponsors and volunteers plan to help people in need of dental work – by providing free extractions and cleanings. This event is by pre-scheduled appointment, with limited walk-in services available.

This really is going to be a huge opportunity for any individual or family in need this fall!

The event will be taking place on Friday, November 4th at Ustick Dental, in Boise. Ustick Dental is located at 9733 W Ustick Road in Boise. The ninth annual event will open for registration on Monday, October 17th.

It is important to note that on Friday, November 4th, there will not be an "open waiting list"--patients WILL need to be registered on that October 17th date. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis so you will need to be ready to get in on the free dental care!

There is only one requirement: all most be 18-years-old or older.

For questions, Ustick Dental asks that you reach them at their offices at 208-375-8720.

