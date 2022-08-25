Federal Judge Grants Pause to Idaho’s Total Abortion Ban

In a turn of events that many did not anticipate, a federal judge has intervened in Idaho law just hours before it was set to take place.

Months ago, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned long-standing decision, Roe v Wade. Overturning the decision that has stood for decades meant that states like Idaho who had passed "trigger bans" became able to ban abortions, almost instantly. Recently, lawsuits against the State of Idaho were dismissed and the holds placed on laws that banned abortion were lifted.

Starting on August 25th, abortions are virtually illegal in the State of Idaho.

Hours before the law goes into place in Idaho, a federal judge has made an exception.

It didn't take long for Idaho Twitter to react..

