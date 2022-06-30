The Fourth of July is just a few days away, and while many people tend to travel out of town for the holiday, Boise is actually a great place to celebrate!

Not only are there amazing parades, fireworks and events happening all over the Treasure Valley, but there are a number of extremely fun activities that locals love to participate in during the day as well.

So listed below are five of our absolute favorite activities – so have so much fun, be safe and happy Independence Day!

Locals Top 5 Favorite Activities in Boise on the 4th of July Looking for fun, random activities on the Fourth?

Idahoans Love to Get Rowdy: It's Time For BBQ's & Backyard Games All you need are some fun friends, yummy drinks and a competitive side.

12 Boise Brunch Spots With Patio Seating, Perfect For Summer Soak up this warm weather while enjoying brunch, in these beautiful locations!

Craft Beer Lovers: Name a better duo than Boise & Breweries - I'll wait. Boise is proving to be a hot spot for local breweries, and we couldn't be more excited.