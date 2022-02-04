Famous Rapper With Song About Idaho Announces Concert in Star
Perhaps you know him "because he got high" or forgetting to clean his room. The guy even wrote a song all about his alleged adventures in Idaho...
The 20 Cities Afroman Claims to Have Visited in Idaho
Now, the throwback rapper has announced a show in Star, Idaho.
We're a little surprised to hear Star, Idaho as well--known for their pace of living and quiet vibes here in the Treasure Valley.
However, the show is going down and here are the details.
On Sunday, February 13th at 9:00 p.m., you can catch Afroman at The Beer Guys Saloon in Star, Idaho. Tickets aren't cheap--but at this particular venue, seats are limited. Secure your spot at the show for $40. The event is also a 21+ only, given it is being held at a bar.
Of course, Afroman isn't the only show gearing up to hit the Treasure Valley this year..