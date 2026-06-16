If there is one event that perfectly captures the spirit of small-town Idaho, it’s the Emmett Cherry Festival.

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A Small-Town Celebration With Deep Roots

What began in 1934 as a way to celebrate the area’s thriving cherry orchards has grown into Idaho’s longest-running hometown festival. For more than 90 years, the festival has brought together families, farmers, businesses, and visitors from across the region to celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of Gem County.

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What’s Happening at This Year’s Festival In Emmett?

The 91st Annual Emmett Cherry Festival takes place June 17-20, 2026, at Emmett City Park. One of the things that makes the festival so special is that it remains a free, family-friendly event that offers something for everyone.

You'll get live music and entertainment, carnival rides, the annual parade, food vendors, local exhibits, contests, arts and crafts, and of course, all the cherries you can eat!

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More Than Just Cherries

While the festival is centered around Emmett’s famous cherry industry, it has also become a chance for the community to come together, welcome visitors, and showcase everything that makes Emmett such a special place to call home.

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For me, the Emmett Cherry Festival is one of those events that reminds you why people love living in Idaho. It’s hometown pride, family fun, great food, and community spirit all rolled into one weekend. After 91 years, it’s still one of the best ways to kick off summer in the Treasure Valley!