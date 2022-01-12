ESPN, Fans, Swoon Over Former Nampa Basketball Star [Video]

In case you haven't heard, ESPN can't get enough of this former basketball player with Nampa, Idaho ties...

This Former Nampa Basketball Star is ESPN's Darling It's not often that you see Sports Center re-run a single play as often as they did last night. The good folks at ESPN could not get enough of the dominating performance by one particular Texas Tech player who left it all on the court. His team defeated Baylor-- the defending National Champion and the only remaining undefeated team in the country this season. Plot twist, this player has some serious Idaho ties-- with NO offers out of High School, Adonis Arms played in Nampa at Northwest Nazarene University where he gained the skill set and the reputation to make his way up to the big time stage.

Arms has played 6-seasons at the collegiate level and in those six seasons, has played for 4 different schools--Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho being one of them.

Last night, in Texas Tech's defeat of Baylor, the internet simply couldn't get enough of him...

ESPN isn't joking either-- from NNU to a STARTER at Texas Tech. We can see why:

Obviously, the coaches and staff at NNU REALLY prepared Adonis for the majors! By the way, in his 2019 season with NNU, Arms was the Player of the Year for their conference!

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches.