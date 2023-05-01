11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at an Idaho Dollar Store

The very first Dollar Tree branded store opened 34 years ago. For decades, it was the destination to pick up some fun things at the ridiculously low price of $1.00.

That’s why shoppers were so caught off guard when the chain announced that they were raising their prices to $1.25 per item. According to CNN Business, the strategy wasn’t necessarily just to keep up the rapid inflation that’s affected thousands upon thousands of products. It was also to offer shoppers better quality products.

From pool noodles and holiday decor to craft supplies and toys, the discount chain offers shoppers so many different products at a low price. And depending how creative you are, you can turn them into some really spectacular things. For example, we were able to make these adorable snowmen using fish bowls, a Christmas ornament and ribbon from the Dollar Tree.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Sure, we had to buy the Mop & Glo that makes the glitter stick to the bowls elsewhere, but all together the snowman cost us about $6 to make. If we had bought those supplies at say a Hobby Lobby or JoAnn Fabrics, they certainly would’ve cost more.

But are all the items at dollar stores a great value? Several major publications did a deep dive into their products and determined that the answer was “no.” We looked at their claims and did some price comparison shopping at Albertsons, Fred Meyer and Walmart near our apartment in Boise to see if what they said was true. Here’s what we found out!

