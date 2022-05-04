Do Idaho HOA’s allow TRUMP flags? This Idaho TikToker has the answer!

I stumbled onto a TikTok video last night from @the.idaho.realtor.ashley (Ashley Kaiser), and it covered something incredibly fascinating that apparently just happened here in Idaho.

Ashley is an Idaho Realtor. Her website says...

"People often ask me why I love living in Idaho? Honestly it’s the safety and freedom for me."

In her video, Ashley claims the Idaho Legislator recently passed a new law that allows you to fly whatever political party flags you want to, and HOAs are no longer allowed to tell you to take them down. HOAs are also apparently no longer allowed to prohibit the installation of solar panels, and they cannot instruct you where you can install them.

Keep scrolling for everything said in the video! Thanks again for the awesome TikTok video, Ashley, you're awesome :)

