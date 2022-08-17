Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Names New Rexburg Temple

Rexburg, Idaho is scheduled to be getting a new (2nd) temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and people have been wondering what the name of the temple will be, as most LDS temples are named after their location.

Since there’s already the Rexburg Idaho Temple, they’ve had to come up with another name for the new one.

On Monday, church officials announced the name of the new temple in Rexburg — Teton River Idaho Temple.

According to Deseret News...

“The newest temple in Rexburg was one of 13 locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the closing session of the October 2021 general conference. Idaho has six operating temples and three that have been announced — the Teton River Idaho Temple and temples announced for Burley, Idaho, in April 2021 and Montpelier, Idaho, in April 2022. The operating temples are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls.”

From what I can find, this temple is still very much so in the planning stage, and there’s not very much information about exact dates or locations, so more announcements on that are to be determined.

What I find incredibly fascinating is this one temple in Rexburg is actually one of 58 new temples that have been announced, which actually brings the total number of temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to 282 temples around the world.

