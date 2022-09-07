There's nothing better than grilling during football season! It's one of my favorite things to do, so I wanted to share some of my favorite recipes that I have found.

I got a Traeger for my birthday back in June and have tried to find every excuse in the book that would allow me to use it. I secretly would love to be a "BBQ Influencer" on Instagram if that's a real thing.

When it comes to game day I don't think you going to beat WINGS! I love wings, I think of myself as a wing connoisseur. Here are some of my favorite WINGS on Instagram.

@Kendrick_bbq is one of my favorites on Instagram.

I'm also a sucker for the ribs, burnt ends, and pork belly burnt ends!

Now, I haven't tried these but they seem very popular right now. They're called "Smoked Shotgun Shells". Check these out!