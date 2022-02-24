It is absolutely no secret that our housing market within the Treasure Valley is positively abysmal.

It also doesn’t look like this is going to change any time soon, particularly with the news of the giant Facebook facility that is coming to Kuna.

If anything, this simply means that more people will be flooding to our area and homes just aren’t being built quickly enough.

So, what does this mean for Idahoans?

The plain simple truth is that these popular towns (Boise, Meridian and Kuna) aren’t going to be attainable for new homeowners.

We must seriously consider broadening our horizons and searching a little further out for affordable homes.

But luckily for us, there are towns on the outskirts of Boise that are really starting to come into their own and offer appealing options, and one in particular is Caldwell.

Here's Why Caldwell is About to be Way Better Than Boise We are seeing a huge glow-up in Caldwell, while Boise and its surrounding towns are quickly becoming unaffordable.

