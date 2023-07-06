16 Boise Area Businesses That Have Closed for Good in 2023

It’s a wild time to live in or near Boise. While we’re widely known as the “City of Trees,” right now our downtown skyline looks more like the “City of Cranes.”

Those of us who’ve lived in or around Downtown Boise for quite some time, now have a very clear idea of how people living in Meridian feel when they say “that used to be a field” except we find ourselves saying “that used to be a parking lot.” We’ve got some very vivid memories of waiting on taxis and eating at the food truck in the parking lot behind Dirty Little Roddy’s when we were in our 20s. That parking lot doesn’t exist anymore. It’s now an office/retail space and The Lucy Apartments.

Some of the major projects going up in Downtown Boise include the Hotel Renegade, a new 122 room boutique hotel that will also have a rooftop bar, supper club and coffee shop and the Broadstone Saratoga, a seven story, mixed use building with 334 apartment units and commercial space on the ground level.

While construction and road closures can be frustrating, it’s exciting to see the number of new businesses and places to go grow as the city’s population grows. Unfortunately, as some of these projects take off, other businesses in Boise and its surrounding suburbs are struggling to stay afloat. Whether it’s staffing problems, rising rent costs or just burning out, there have been a handful of businesses that have called it quits in 2023. Some of the closures were pretty abrupt and surprised the community.

Which businesses have we lost this year? Here’s the latest update. If you know of a business that closed this year and you’d like us to add it to our running, annual recap please send us a tip HERE.

