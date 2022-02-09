BREAKING: Zoo Boise’s Draco, the Komodo Dragon Has Passed Away

Zoo Boise had some sad news to share this afternoon as they posted to their Facebook page that Draco, a 23-year-old male Komodo dragon has passed away.

“Draco was an important part of the Zoo Boise family, and we will miss him,” said Zoo Boise Executive Director Gene Peacock on the zoo’s Facebook page.

According to the zoo, Draco’s health had been on the decline recently and several of the health issues Draco encountered were related to the Komodo dragon’s age.

According to National Geographic, Komodo dragons can measure up to 10 feet, weigh over 300 pounds when full-grown, and live up to 30 years of age.

Photo by David Clode on Unsplash Photo by David Clode on Unsplash loading...

Zoo Boise shared in their Facebook post that Draco hatched his way into the world at Zoo Miami in 1998 before arriving in Zoo Boise in 2000.

“The staff at Zoo Boise take incredible care of our animals and always do everything they can to keep them healthy and thriving,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in the post.

“Draco lived a long life and helped educate the public about Komodo dragons, along with promoting the importance of Zoo Boise’s conservation mission.”

According to Zoo Boise’s website, their conservation fund began back in 2007 when they began incorporating a 50-cent fee into the cost of a ticket to the zoo. Since then, Zoo Boise reports they have “generated $3 million to date for the conservation of animals around the world.”

Whether it’s the staff of Zoo Boise to the visitors and members who had the privilege of meeting Draco the Komodo dragon, we all owe him a huge thank you for being a part of assisting animals around the world.

