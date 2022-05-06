Boise’s ‘BAM Jam’ Basketball Tournament Returns This Summer
It's back--officially--and lovers of basketball all over the Treasure Valley are counting down the days until BAM Jam is happening under the heat of the summer sun once again.
When you think of summer in the Treasure Valley, there are few things more iconic than Boise Music Festival, floating the river, eating an ice cream potato...and BAM Jam. We have so many memories of running around downtown each summer watching friends, family, and competitions take place across a countless number of basketball hoops lining the streets of downtown Boise.
This year--it's going to look a little different.
Much like last summer, Indian Creek Plaza absolutely LOVED hosting BAM Jam and alas the announcement from event organizers this afternoon as confirmed: it's back to Caldwell! Indian Creek Plaza is the perfect place to gather for some basketball and with so many surrounding businesses and shopping options, there's sure to be something for everyone.
Here's what is even more exciting: REGISTRATION IS OPEN NOW!
The event will be taking place at Indian Creek Plaza on August 5th through the 7th. Here are some details that you might need:
- Friday games do not begin until 5:00 PM. All games on Sunday should be done by around 3:00 PM
- There IS a co-ed division for adults meaning you can play with ALL of your friends on a team!
- There is an OPEN division for the top adult teams
- Teams can have up to 5 players
- Each court will have a paid official to call fouls
- Every player receives a participant t-shirt (and we low-key are obsessed with the design this year)
Ready to register? Tap in, HERE.
