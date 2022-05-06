This Meth-Contaminated Home Hours From Boise Sold For Over $500k
Real Estate seems to be the magical conversation starter these days. Especially here in the Treasure Valley where the market has been labeled everything from the "hottest" in the nation to the "most over-valued" in the nation.
What is it? The answer seems to just be: YES.
The influx of folks moving to the State of Idaho and really the Treasure Valley in particular is making the buying of homes become nearly impossible. If you've got a lot of money in hand--sure, you can settle into a home. The over-arching concern, however, is that locals--the people that were born and raised here--really have no way to survive in this market any longer. They're being outpriced of home purchases AND rentals.
Boise gets a lot of attention--but it's actually Salt Lake City who has stolen the show in terms of HOT housing markets.
Take for example...this home, for sale (and that has since been sold) for $575,000 and contaminated with meth:
Meth Contaminated House Sold For Over $500k
Interested in finding a "cheap" home to buy in the Treasure Valley? Here's an idea of what is out there.
These Are the Cheapest Homes in 8 Parts of the Treasure Valley
Looking for a home in beautiful Kuna, Idaho? Well--check this place out!