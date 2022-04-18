Boise Summer Classes, Camps, and Activities Now Open For Public

When it comes to getting outside around the Treasure Valley, we're never short on options. From golf courses to running trails, lakes to hikes-- there's something for everyone!

10 Easy Spring Hikes in the Boise Area with Breathtaking Views

One of the greatest things about our city is the great variety in outdoor activity year-round, but it's especially amazing as the temperatures warm up during the summer months, in our opinion.

So what does this mean for local kids and families? Well, it's a great opportunity to use the City of Boise resources to pick up some activities!

Classes and camps for all ages are firing up under the direction of the City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department. As of Today, registration for summer activities is officially open and the options are endless.

You can view an online version of the city's guide, HERE.

Activities include:

Art Lessons

Hockey

Ice Skating

Dance

Tennis

Sports & Fitness

Swimming

Pool Access

Adult classes in Art, Golf, Environmental Education and More

The City of Boise runs four local pools-- the Borah Pool, Fiarmont Pool, Ivywild Pool, and the Natatorium.

In a release to the press, Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said:

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy everything Boise has to offer, from recreation activities at our facilities, to camps in our parks and hiking and mountain biking in the Boise Foothills. We take great pride in offering affordable and accessible activities for the entire community and we hope you’ll join us for a great summer season