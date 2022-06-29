Boise State Football Adds New Mid-Major Foe to Schedule
If we asked you to name the similarities between Boise, Idaho and Memphis, Tennessee-- could you? Aside from a few minor things, we really can't draw many conclusions.
In the world of sports, however, these two places have one large thing in common: a need to prove their place on a larger stage-- especially in college athletics.
The University of Memphis, much like Boise State University, has been trying to crack into the Power 5 for years and now, these two "mid-major" powers are going to be meeting.
While this matchup may make sense for football fans-- not everyone is impressed--like this critic that wants to see Boise State just take on the big guys:
With conference realignments on the minds of many, who knows what till change for the Broncos and the Tigers between now and 2023--but we can't wait to watch it!
Famous Boise State Coaches
Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years