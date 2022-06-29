Boise Cyclist Will Compete In The 2022 Tour de France This Friday

It's been quite the journey to compete on cycling's biggest stage, and it all started in Boise for Matteo Jorgenson.

The graduate of Boise High has been selected as one of Movistar Team's eight competitors for the Tour de France, which starts on Friday with an individual time trial in Copenhagen, Denmark. Jorgenson will be riding in support of Enric Mas, the leader of Movistar and yellow jersey contender.

Matteo Jorgenson told the Idaho Statesman, "It's a huge step for me to be selected for the Tour. In my third year professional, finally racing the Tour confirms a lot for me personally. It will be a super challenging month but I have prepared well and feel more than ready."

Jorgenson started his cycling career here in Boise with the Boise Young Rider Development Squad (BYRDS). According to its website, BYRDS is currently in its 23rd year and offers youths across the Treasure Valley access and support to participate in cycling. It's great to be able to boast that someone on the Tour got there start right here in Idaho's capital.

Beaming with Boise pride, Jorgenson added, "I am super proud to be from Boise and come from such a cycling-friendly city. It was an amazing place to grow up and start cycling with BYRDS. I hope to represent it well." You already have, Matteo!

Recently returning from a hamstring injury, Jorgenson placed 13th overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this month. According to Velonews,com, he is one of only 10 riders from North America, with seven being from the U.S. and three from Canada, racing in the Tour de France.

Marshall Opel, of Cycling Weekly, wrote that Matteo is known for his special combination of climbing ability, raw power, and superb bike handling skill.

It can be difficult to make a name for yourself in the sport here in the States, so Jorgenson got creative in obtaining a spot on a European squad at the UCI World Tour. With the sport being much more popular overseas in Europe, Jorgenson learned to speak French so he could better communicate with prospective teams in Europe.

Jorgenson told VeloNews, "I tried to build any sort of connection or relationship I could that could get me onto a team. Reaching out to these teams and telling them to watch me and getting them to know my name was incredibly helpful in that regard."

Eventually, Jorgenson landed a spot on the Chambéry CF development squad, and that led to a deal with Spain's Movistar Team back in 2020.

Jorgenson will be making his Tour de France debut with said Movistar squad that has competed in the sport's biggest event every year since 1983. Along with Mas, Movistar Team also includes Carlos Verona, Imanol Erviti, Nelson Oliveira, Gorka Izagirre, Gregor Mühlberger and Albert Torres.

In a sign of good luck, the day of the Grand Départ (start of the race) also coincides with Jorgenson's 23rd birthday. Go get 'em, Matteo! The Treasure Valley is behind you!

For more on Matteo's journey to the Tour de France check out this article in the Idaho Statesman, VeloNews, and Cycling Weekly.