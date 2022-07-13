Try Boise’s New Electric-Assist Bike Share Program For Free

A new electric-assist bike-share program has just started in Boise. The pilot program has 50 bikes available to rent and you can try it out for free!

According to Valley Regional Transit, the goal of this program is to demonstrate the benefits, and popularity, of electric-assist bike share programs. These bikes will be available to rent all 24 hours of the day.

You can also take advantage of the ride being totally free for the first 30 minutes during the pilot phase, which will reportedly run through the end of October. So, see if it's for you. They always say the best ride is a free ride. Come on, take a free ride. (read to the tune of The Edgar Winter Band)

To score this free deal, use the promo code "ridevalleybike" (that's ride vall ebike without space) at checkout in the Vall-eBike app.

If you're going to be riding an e-Bike or bicycle in Boise, make sure you know the local laws and rules of the road!

Here's a list of laws in Idaho, and how some of them may differ in the city of Boise.

eBike and Bicycle Laws In Idaho

The 50 electric-assist shared bikes in use are made by Drop Mobility. Make sure to know the rules and regulations before hitting the road. Always put safety first, for you and those around you. Check out more on these bikes here:

eBike and Bike Boise's Greenbelt

