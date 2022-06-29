Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

Cameron Diaz hasn’t had a starring role in a movie since 2014, when she appeared as Miss Hannigan in the modern remake of Annie. After that, Diaz stopped working and in 2018 confirmed she was “semi-retired” from acting, reportedly because she disliked all the travel.

Eight years later, Diaz’s semi-retirement is over, at least for a little while. Diaz will return to work on an upcoming movie for Netflix titled Back in Action. Her co-star, Jamie Foxx, announced the news on Twitter by posting a phone conversation he had with Diaz where she receives a pep talk about coming out of retirement by Tom Brady, a guy who knows a thing or two about un-retiring.

Diaz had her breakthrough in Hollywood when she was just 21 years old, playing the female lead in the Jim Carrey comedy The Mask. Three years later, she got another major role opposite Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding. A year after that came There‘s Something About Mary, which catapulted her onto the A-list of Hollywood actresses.

For the next 15 years or so, Diaz was in high demand, and had hits with films like Charlie’s Angels, Gangs of New York, and of course the long-running Shrek franchise. She appeared in ten different films and shorts in 2012, 2013, and 2014 — and then stopped working completely after Annie. Her retirement coincided with her marriage to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015.

On her Instagram account, Diaz wrote “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

While neither star revealed any details about the plot of the movie, Back in Action is being directed by Horrible Bosses and Baywatch’s Seth Gordon.

